Scott Jamieson: Open spot at Carnoustie is reward for late run of form

Jamieson's chances in Dubai were derailed by an opening round of 76

Scott Jamieson is pleased to have secured his place in next year's Open Championship at Carnoustie after a strong close to the season.

Ending the year 26th overall, the Glasgow golfer is the highest ranking Scot on the European Tour.

The top 30 players all gain automatic spots in the Open field.

"It's bizarre given where I was a couple of weeks ago, so it's a great bonus and something to plan towards," Jamieson told BBC Scotland.

Jamieson, who turns 34 next week, shot a closing round 72 at the season finale Tour Championship in Dubai to finish in a tie for 45th on three under par.

Spain's Jon Rahm won the event on 19 under, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood top of the rankings for the Race to Dubai title.

Jamieson's schedule has been busy over the final stretch and that paid off last weekend with a second-place at the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City that thrust him up the standings.

"I have played 10 out the last 11 weeks, so it's pretty crazy really," he said.

"But that's what I needed to do to. I had to play in Valderamma to ensure I played in Turkey. I was good enough there just to get into South Africa. Then I needed a really big one last week to get here."

Just missing out on ensuring a place at Carnoustie in July was Richie Ramsay.

The Aberdonian was the best placed Scot at the Tour Championship, finishing with a birdie at the last for a six under par total but that meant he dropped from 29th to 32nd in the rankings.

However, he insists his game is in good shape and is convinced with work over the winter he will soon be back in the winner's enclosure.

"If I can get the chipping and the putting dialled in to where I want to be, especially the putting, then I will win next year," said the 34-year-old.

"If I can putt well I am convinced I will win again."

Ramsay endured more frustration with his putter in Dubai

Eyemouth's David Drysdale shot back-to-back 69s to end the tournament one shot behind Ramsay.

He had little time for reflection though as he flies off to begin next season's European Tour schedule immediately.

"I fly to Hong Kong tonight," he explained. "I'm looking forward to it as I love the golf course in Hong Kong. It's and old traditional tree lined course.

"Then I have a week off here in Dubai before I play in the Joburg Open in South Africa and after a short break in Cape Town I will be home for Christmas and New Year."

Marc Warren received a late call up as a reserve for the season finale, which is reserved for the top 60 Tour players.

"Obviously preparation wasn't ideal and I have no one to blame bar myself," he said after ending the week in a tie for 48th place on two under par.

"But just to be here this week was great. I was fearing the worst that I wouldn't be able to play but it was just great to be out on the golf course. I battled away for four days and it was nice to finish with so many birdies (five) in the last seven holes."