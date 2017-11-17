Rafa Cabrera-Bello to defend Scottish Open title at Gullane

Scottish Open champion Rafa Cabrera-Bello has confirmed he will attempt to retain his title in next year's event at Gullane.

The 33-year-old Spaniard won in July at Dundonald Links in a play-off with England's Callum Shinkwin.

The world number 20 is relishing the prospect of trying to retain his title on the East Lothian links.

"Absolutely. I have never been to Gullane. It's a fantastic links I have been told," he told BBC Scotland.

"I have some fantastic memories of Dundonald but I'm sure Gullane will definitely be up for the challenge."

Cabrera-Bello's Scottish Open victory helped the Spaniard rise up the rankings and he says this year's tournament had all the elements a player has to overcome if they want to be a champion.

"We got the full Scottish experience," he recalled. "Lots of wind, some days were nice, a bit of cold thrown into the equation. It was an enjoyable week.

"No-one expects to go to Scotland and not pull their waterproofs out. That's how golf was invented in Scotland. It's nice for me being an island boy from the Canary Islands and not playing in those conditions very often.

"To see how my game has improved and to be able to win in those conditions meant a lot to me."

Cabrera-Bello carded a course-record 64 and then birdied the first play-off hole to win the title

After his success on the Ayrshire links, Cabrera-Bello went on to finish fourth at the Open Championship the following week. He believes playing in Scotland the week before next year's Open at Carnoustie will provide perfect preparation.

"This year it gave me a lot of confidence going into the Open," he said. "It was different feeling playing the Open after a win.

"When you go to a major that is the only thing on your mind. The first few days it was difficult to take the win out of my head but by Thursday, I managed to focus on the task in hand and I managed to pull in another top-five finish."

Cabrero-Bello also has his eyes on a spot in next year's European Ryder Cup team.

Captained by Thomas Bjorn, the Europeans will have home advantage over their American rivals when they go head to head in Paris next September.

He insists the event is much more important than anything he can achieve as an individual, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of compatriots such as the late Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

"For me to take part is way greater than yourself," he added. "You mean nothing - it's whatever we can do as a team. That is what matters the most.

"All my heroes have played the Ryder Cup. So being a Spaniard and playing the Ryder Cup for me is unbelievable."