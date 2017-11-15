Scott Jamieson: Scot eyes victory at World Tour Championship in Dubai

Jamieson shot up to 23rd in the Race to Dubai rankings after his second-place finish last week

Scott Jamieson believes he can cap his best year on the European Tour with victory in the World Tour Championship.

The Scotsman, 33, heads into this week's season-ending event in Dubai buoyed by a second-place finish in South Africa last week.

"After last week, I believe I can do it but you need to do a lot of things right," he told BBC Scotland.

"Hopefully, next time I'm in that position, it's me that comes out on top."

Jamieson led going into the final round in Sun City but had to settle for the runners-up cheque after finishing one shot behind Branden Grace.

The Glaswegian, who also managed top-10 finishes at the Andalucia Masters and Indian Open this year, sits 23rd on the Race to Dubai rankings.

"At the start of every season, this is where you want to be," he said on the eve of the tournament for the Tour's top 60 players.

"I left it a little late this year but it confirms that you belong with the better players."

'Six or seven months of the year, we are flying long-haul anyway'

Jamieson is relocating to Florida before Christmas but remains committed to the European Tour and believes the change of scenery will improve his game.

"From a golf point of view, I get to spend my time off over the winter practising in nicer weather," he explained.

"I'm going to be chipping and putting on tournament condition greens, which you can't even do over the summer in Scotland.

"It's also a great opportunity for my family, with the kids growing up in a nice house in a nice community, while my wife will have her family around her.

"Six or seven months of the year, we are flying long-haul anyway.

"Schedule-wise it will be different, with a minimum of two or three tournaments at a time, and when I go home it will be two or three weeks at a time as well."

Richie Ramsay has hopes of a top-10 finish this week

Along with Jamieson, three other Scots have made the field this week.

Richie Ramsay currently sits in 29th position in the European rankings with the top 30 guaranteed a spot in next year's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The Aberdonian finished 22nd at Royal Birkdale this year and is keen to ensure his participation over the Angus links.

"The Open is a special tournament. I was in the fourth-last group on the Saturday and the atmosphere was incredible," he told BBC Scotland.

"It would be great to finish top 10 (this week) and even get a little bit higher. I have got to think forward and think that way. I felt I played really well last week but my stats showed I was a little bit short on the greens. I have been doing a bit of work on my putting and if that comes together then I am more than capable of a high finish."

David Drysdale is ranked number 54 of the top 60 European players this season

Eyemouth-based David Drysdale is another who is having his best year on the Tour. With two top-10 finishes, his earnings this season are in excess of £600,000.

Earlier this year, he took the decision to change caddy with his wife Victoria now carrying the bag, and that has led to an improvement in his game.

"I tried a few guys out and found that my focus seemed to be so much better having Vicky on the bag," he said. "She is so positive and gives me a boot up the backside if I need it."

Glasgow's Marc Warren was given a late entry on Wednesday after England's Matthew Southgate was forced to withdraw with a hand injury.