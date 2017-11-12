OHL Classic: Patton Kizzire beats Rickie Fowler by one shot for first PGA title

Patton Kizzire (right) had never before won a PGA title

OHL Classic at Mayakoba final leaderboard -19 P Kizzire (US); -18 R Fowler (US); -15 S Woo Kim (Kor); -14 C Howell III, M Piller (US); -13 S Brown, R Moore (US) Selected others: -11 R Knox (Scot); -6 G McDowell (NI)

Patton Kizzire won his first PGA title as fellow American Rickie Fowler missed out at the OHL Classic in Mexico.

With both players on the final hole and Kizzire one shot ahead, a birdie could have earned Fowler a share of the lead.

But after the 28-year-old's putt fell short, Kizzire, 31, matched his rival's final-round 67 to seal a one-stroke victory, finishing 19 under par.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking but it felt good. I've been in tough spots before and drew from that," he said.

"It means a lot, I'm pretty emotional right now and was glad to get it done, Rickie made me work hard."