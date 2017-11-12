Shanshan Feng to be first Chinese world number one golfer

Feng's Blue Bay win has given her back-to-back titles on the LPGA Tour

Blue Bay final leaderboard -9 S Feng (Chn); -8 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -4 A Buhai (SA), M Khang (US), J Korda (US), S Park (Kor) Selected others: E M Wie (US)

Shanshan Feng will become the first male or female Chinese golfer to top the world rankings after her victory at the Blue Bay event in her homeland.

Feng beat Moriya Jutanugarn by one shot to claim back-to-back wins after her success in defending her Japan Classic title last week.

The 28-year-old is now projected to take over from South Korea's Park Sung-hyun next week as world number one.

"I'm really, really excited and very proud of myself," Feng said.

"I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world number one in front of all the people at home.

"I'm really happy about that, and I hope all the Chinese are going to be watching me and the Chinese can play golf.

"Hopefully, there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world number ones coming up from China."

Park became the first LPGA Tour rookie to get to number one when she went top of the world rankings earlier this month.