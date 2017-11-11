Indian Open 2017: Scotland's Michele Thomson takes three-shot lead

  Golf

Scotland's Michele Thomson broke the course record at the DLF Golf & Country Club with a second-round 64 to take a three-shot lead in the Indian Open.

The 29-year-old made eight birdies as she bettered the course's mark by three strokes to finish on 10 under.

Australia's Sarah Kemp, India's Vani Kapoor and French duo Camille Chevalier and Celine Boutier are tied for second.

England's Meghan MacLaren, who shot a 70, and Wales' Lydia Hall, with a 67, are two strokes further back.

