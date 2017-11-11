Nedbank Golf Challenge: Scott Jamieson leads Victor Dubuisson

Jamieson's only European title came in South Africa, at the Nelson Mandela Championship at Durban in 2013

Third round leaderboard -8 Jamieson (Sco); -7 Dubuisson (Fra); -5 Kaymer (Ger), Grace (SA); -3 Porteous (SA), Molinari (Ita) Selected others:-2 Westwood (Eng), Fleetwood (Eng), Drysdale (Sco), Fisher (Eng)

Scotsman Scott Jamieson leads France's Victor Dubuisson by one shot on eight under going into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

Dubuisson held a two-shot lead after two rounds but his 71 allowed Jamieson to leapfrog him with a five-under 67.

Jamieson, 33, made five birdies and dropped no shots whereas 2014 Ryder Cup player Dubuisson bogeyed three par 4s.

Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer of Germany is three behind Jamieson, as is South Africa's Branden Grace.

Italian Francesco Molinari shot a best-of-the-day 65 to sit on three under alongside South African Haydn Porteous.

Another Scotsman, David Drysdale, is a further stroke behind along with Englishmen Lee Westwood (74) - who was two behind Dubuisson after two rounds - Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood (67) and in-form Ross Fisher (73).

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen - who are both major champions - are also on two under, as is France's Matthieu Pavon.

"I was much better on the greens today than I have been," said Glaswegian Jamieson, who has played twice for GB&I in the Seve Trophy.

"It is exciting and I'm in a good position but tomorrow is a new challenge.

"There is still an awful long way to go but if I can do what I did today then I will be in with a good shout."