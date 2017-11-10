Nedbank Golf Challenge: Lee Westwood two behind Victor Dubuisson

Victor Dubuisson played in the 2014 Ryder Cup but has struggled since then and is now ranked 152nd in the world

Second round leaderboard -6 Dubuisson (Fra); -4 Fichardt (SA), Westwood (Eng); -3 Jamieson (Sco), Noren (Swe), Fisher (Eng), Hatton (Eng); -2 Kaymer (Ger), Schwartzel (SA) Selected others: E Storm (Eng); +2 Poulter (Eng); +3 Fleetwood (Eng)

England's Lee Westwood is two shots behind France's Victor Dubuisson after a weather-affected second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Dubuisson, 27, was three clear after a birdie on the 15th when storms stopped play for two-and-a-half hours.

He bogeyed the last at Sun City to card a two-under 70 and lead on six under, with South African Darren Fichardt and Westwood on four under.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood shot a 74 to slip to three over.

Westwood carded a 70, while Fichardt - who only got into the event as a late replacement on Thursday morning - shot 69.

Windier conditions at the famous resort venue made scoring more difficult than on the opening day, with just 12 under-par rounds posted.

Overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger of Austria dropped to level par after a 77.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is in a four-way tie for third on three-under alongside Sweden's Alex Noren and English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Ross Fisher.

Westwood, 44, made six birdies and four bogeys on a course where he has won twice.

The former world number one said: "Experience is everything around this golf course as there are some pins that you just can't go at and you have to play away from.

"When you miss them, you realise you've made a mistake with your course management.

"I've been coming here since 1998, have played it a lot and been successful around the course so the harder the conditions, the better it will be for me over the course of the week."