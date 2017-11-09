Nedbank Golf Challenge: Bernd Wiesberger leads with Tommy Fleetwood six shots behind

Bernd Wiesberger is ranked 37th in the world

First round leaderboard -5 Wiesberger (Aut); -4 Suri (US), Jamieson (Sco), Grace (SA), Dubuisson (Fra); -3 Noren (Swe), Schwartzel (SA), Storm (Eng), Tanihara (Jpn) Selected others: -2 Westwood (Eng), Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 Fleetwood (Eng); +2 Poulter (Eng)

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger carded a five-under par 67 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Wiesberger, 32, birdied the 18th to take the outright lead at Sun City.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is on four under along with American Julian Suri, South Africa's Branden Grace and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson.

England's Tommy Fleetwood will secure the Race to Dubai title with a win this week but opened with a one-over 73.

Compatriot Graeme Storm is on three under, alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

England's Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher and Matthew Fitzpatrick are three shots off the lead after their rounds of 70.