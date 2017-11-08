The Olympic Club to host 2032 Ryder Cup and 2028 US PGA

Webb Simpson won the 2012 US Open at the Olympic Club

The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2028 US PGA Championship and the 2032 Ryder Cup.

It will be the first time the Lake course at the illustrious club, founded in 1860, has hosted either event.

The Olympic Club hosted the PGA Tour Championship in 1993 and 1994 and five US Opens, most recently in 2012.

"This is a special moment, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the West Coast," said PGA president Paul Levy.

The Lake course was originally designed by Willie Watson in 1924 and its US Open champions have been Jack Fleck (play-off over Ben Hogan) in 1955, Billy Casper (play-off over Arnold Palmer) in 1966, Scott Simpson in 1987, Lee Janzen in 1998 and Webb Simpson in 2012.

The Ryder Cup, which is run in America by the country's PGA, will be held in 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and after Marco Simone in Rome in 1922 will be staged at fearsome Bethpage Black in New York in 2024.

Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris is next year's host, when Thomas Bjorn's European side will seek to regain the trophy lost at Hazeltine in 2016.