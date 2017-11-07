Park Sung-hyun: South Korean is first LPGA Tour rookie to reach number one

  • From the section Golf
Park Sung-Hyun
Park celebrates winning the US Women's Open in July

South Korean Park Sung-hyun said "it hasn't hit me yet" after becoming the first LPGA Tour rookie to get to number one in the world rankings.

The 24-year-old won her first major at the US Women's Open in July and claimed the Canadian Pacific Women's Open title in August.

"I was very surprised and amazed by what I've achieved," Park told LPGA.com.

"This is an honour for my whole family."

Park has achieved nine top-10 finishes, top-20 finishes at three other majors and never missed a cut in her 29 career LPGA Tour starts.

She has taken over from compatriot Ryu So-yeon at the top of the rankings and is the fourth South Korean world number one since the rankings were introduced in 2006.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired