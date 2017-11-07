Park Sung-hyun: South Korean is first LPGA Tour rookie to reach number one

Park celebrates winning the US Women's Open in July

South Korean Park Sung-hyun said "it hasn't hit me yet" after becoming the first LPGA Tour rookie to get to number one in the world rankings.

The 24-year-old won her first major at the US Women's Open in July and claimed the Canadian Pacific Women's Open title in August.

"I was very surprised and amazed by what I've achieved," Park told LPGA.com.

"This is an honour for my whole family."

Park has achieved nine top-10 finishes, top-20 finishes at three other majors and never missed a cut in her 29 career LPGA Tour starts.

She has taken over from compatriot Ryu So-yeon at the top of the rankings and is the fourth South Korean world number one since the rankings were introduced in 2006.