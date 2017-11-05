Justin Rose birdies final hole to win Turkish Airlines Open by one shot

Justin Rose
Rose holes his winning putt on the final green, with Colsaerts failing to make his birdie chance
Turkish Airlines Open final leaderboard
-18 J Rose (Eng); -17 D Frittelli (SA), N Colsaerts (Bel); -16 P Harrington (Ire); -15 T Olesen (Den); -14 E Pepperell (Eng), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -13 F Zanotti (Par), J Suri (US), S Lowry (Ire)
Selected others: -10 T Hatton (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco); -9 L Westwood (Eng), I Poulter (Eng); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng); -6 R Ramsay (Sco) -5 A Johnson (Eng)

Justin Rose birdied three of the final four holes to complete back-to-back European Tour wins with a one-shot victory at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The 37-year-old world number six, who came from eight shots back to win the WGC Champions last week, began the final day in Antalya two off the pace.

Level with Nicolas Colsaerts on the 18th tee, he sank a 10-foot birdie putt for a six-under 65 to finish 18 under.

Shane Lowry, joint leader overnight, finished five back after a 72.

More to follow.

