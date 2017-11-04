Aditi Ashok denies Georgia Hall despite four-putt in Abu Dhabi

Ashok plays her second shot from the 18th, which she parred to win by a single stroke

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open final leaderboard -18 A Ashok (Ind); -17 G Hall (Eng); -16 C Lennarth (Swe); -15 C Woods (US); -13 L Wessberg (Swe) Selected others: -12 G Dryburgh (Sco), F Johnson (Eng); -5 L Davies (Eng); -4 B Morgan (Wal)

England's Georgia Hall missed out by a shot at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open as India's Aditi Ashok overcame a four-putt on the 17th to win the title.

Ashok, the 19-year-old from Bangalore, began the final day at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi with a two-stroke advantage.

She was four ahead with three to play but took four putts at the par three and was only one clear at the 18th.

But she parred the last to finish 18 under for her third European Tour win.

World number 105 Ashok said of her four-putt: "It wasn't really nerves, I think I just lapsed for a bit and made a four-putt.

"I was playing OK all day, but didn't make as many birdie putts as I wanted to. I'm just glad I came out on top."

Hall, the world number 42, finished runner-up in the event for the second year in succession.

Her six-under 66 was the joint best score of the day but she also lamented her performance with the putter, saying: "I played one of the best long games I have played all year but the putts weren't going in."

Cheyenne Woods, the 27-year-old niece of 14-time major winner Tiger, was three shots adrift in fourth.

England's Ellie Givens, who had played in the final group, tied for 11th place after a 73 and South African Lee-Anne Pace, who had led for the first two rounds, shared 27th following a 76.