Turkish Airlines Open: Shane Lowry & Kiradech Aphibarnrat lead after round three

Shane Lowry
Lowry bogeyed the 18th in the first and second rounds but was bogey free on Saturday
Turkish Airlines Open third-round leaderboard
-14 S Lowry (Ire), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -12 P Harrington (Ire), J Rose (Eng), N Colsaerts (Bel); -11 T Pieters (Bel); -10 M Pavon (Fr), D Frittelli (SA), T Olesen (Den), S Gallacher (Sco), M Southgate (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng)
Selected others: -9 L Westwood (Eng); -7 I Poulter (Eng); -6 R Ramsay (Sco) -5 T Hatton (Eng)

Ireland's Shane Lowry carded a bogey-free six-under 65 to share the lead with Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat after day three of the Turkish Airlines Open.

World number 93 Lowry, 30, who won the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone, had six birdies to move to 14 under overall.

England's Justin Rose, who won in Shanghai last week, had four successive birdies in a 64 and is two shots back.

Nicolas Colsaerts, four ahead overnight, dropped four shots in six holes as a 73 left him joint third.

Colsaerts, without a win for five years, was two under for the day after 10 holes before a costly finish at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa.

The 34-year-old world number 135, who played in Europe's Ryder Cup win in 2012, was one of only two players in the top 50 to shoot an over-par round on Saturday.

World 95 Aphibarnrat, who won the last of his three European Tour titles in 2015, did not drop a shot in a five-under-par round on Saturday.

Three-time major winner Harrington, now ranked 170th in the world, had five birdies in his opening nine holes as a 64 took him to within two of the lead.

Eddie Pepperell, second at the halfway stage, bogeyed the final two holes for a 71 that leaves him four off the pace.

World number 17 Tyrrell Hatton, winner of successive European Tour events last month, is nine shots adrift in a share of 27th after mixing three birdies with three bogeys.

