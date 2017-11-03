Turkish Airlines Open: Nicolas Colsaerts four shots ahead after round two

Colsaerts has had 13 birdies and an eagle over the first 36 holes, dropping only one shot

Turkish Airlines Open second-round leaderboard -14 N Colsaerts (Bel); -10 E Pepperell (Eng); -9 K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -8 S Lowry (Ire), S Gallacher (Sco), M Southgate (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 L Westwood (Eng) Selected others: -6 J Smith (Eng); -5 I Poulter (Eng), P Harrington (Ire), T Hatton (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -1 T Bjorn (Den); +1 A Johnson (Eng)

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, without a Tour win for five years, has built a four-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

The 34-year-old world number 135, who played in the famous "Miracle of Medina" Ryder Cup win in 2012, carded a second successive 64 to reach 14 under.

Englishman Eddie Pepperell birdied the final two holes in a bogey-free 66 to move second.

Former world number one Lee Westwood, now ranked 68th, is seven shots back.

Colsaerts, who has not won since beating Graeme McDowell in the 2012 Matchplay Championship final, had three top-three finishes last season.

He said: "It's just little things that have to click together. We all know there are a lot of guys that can win four or five times a year and don't for a couple of years."

Oxfordshire's Pepperell, 26, had to play at the European Tour's qualifying school this time last year after missing 16 cuts in 21 events and slumping from 80th in the world to outside the top 500, but is currently ranked 161st after six top-10 finishes this season.

Scotsman Stephen Gallacher was on the verge of withdrawing from the event after suffering an ankle injury stepping off a buggy in practice, but added a 65 to his opening 69 to take a share of fourth place - six off the lead - and is yet to drop a shot in the first 36 holes at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, winner of successive events last month, and Justin Rose, who came from eight shots behind to beat world number one Dustin Johnson in Shanghai last week, are nine strokes adrift.