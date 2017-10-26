WGC-HSBC Champions: Brooks Koepka leads by one stroke in Shanghai

Koepka dropped only one shot in his opening round

WGC-HSBC Champions first-round leaderboard -8 B Koepka (US); -7 G Green (US), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -6 H Porteous (SA), P Reed (US); -5 P Dunne (Ire), T Finau (US), A Wu (Chn), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar (US) Selected others: -4 T Hatton (Eng), D Johnson (US); -3 J Day (Aus); -1 P Casey (Eng), P Mickelson (US), T Fleetwood (Eng); +5 R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

US Open champion Brooks Koepka shot an eight-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

The 27-year-old American, who started his round on the 10th, carded an eagle and seven birdies, the last of which included a shot out of the water.

Malaysian Gavin Green and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat are tied for second, one shot off the lead.

Englishman Justin Rose's 67 gave him a share of sixth, three shots back.

World number one Dustin Johnson is a further stroke behind at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, winner of successive European Tour events this month, is alongside the American at four under after an eventful front nine containing four birdies and two bogeys.

Keopka holed from from 20 feet for his eagle on the par-five 18th and dropped his only shot of the day at the third with a three-putt.

Asked about his unlikely final birdie at the eighth, Koepka, whose shirt bore the evidence of his escape from the muddy water, said: "It was an interesting hole to say the least.

"It was an awful three iron, and I was lucky enough to at least be able to hit it and advance it. Then to hit three wood to 15 feet and then make the putt, we were laughing.

"It was almost kind of like destiny to make that putt for how lucky we were that whole hole."