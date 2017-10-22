Ji Eun-hee wins in Taiwan for first US LPGA title in eight years

Ji Eun-hee hit seven birdies in her final round

LPGA Taiwan Championship final-round leaderboard -17 Ji Eun-hee (Kor); -11 L Ko (NZ); -7 C Ciganda (Spa), S Feng (Chn), S Ryu (Kor), M Sagstrom (Swe) L Salas (US) Selected others: E C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

South Korean Ji Eun-hee won the US LPGA event in Taiwan to claim her first tournament victory in eight years.

The 31-year-old held a six-stroke lead going into the last day and carded a seven-under-par 65 to finish on 17 under.

"I'm so happy and excited because I haven't won for the past eight years," said Ji. "I was waiting for this moment for so long."

New Zealander Lydia Ko also hit a final-round 65 as she finished second.