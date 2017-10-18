BBC Sport - Ryder Cup captains emulate Arnold Palmer's Eiffel Tower shot
Eiffel Tower gets turned into world's highest driving range
- From the section Golf
Ryder Cup captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn recreate Arnold Palmer's famous Eiffel Tower shot to mark one year until the 2018 competition.
READ MORE: Ryder Cup 2018 - US still has something to prove says Jim Furyk
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired