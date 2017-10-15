Tyrrell Hatton beats Ross Fisher to Italian Open title

Hatton did not drop a shot after the third hole in the third round

Italian Open final leaderboard -21 T Hatton (Eng); -20 R Fisher (Eng), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -19 M Wallace (Eng); -18 M Fraser (Aus); -17 D Horsey (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), F Molinari (It), G Coetzee (SA); -16 N Bertasio (It), MA Jimenez (Sp), E Pepperell (Eng), M Warren (Sco), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fr) Selected others: -15 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 J Donaldson (Wal); -12 S Garcia (Sp); -7 L Donald (Eng); -5 L Westwood (Eng); -3 G McDowell (NI)

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton birdied the 18th to claim his second victory in as many weeks with a one-shot win over Ross Fisher at the Italian Open.

The 26-year-old world number 22, two strokes behind overnight, holed from 15 feet on the final green for a six-under 65 to finish on 21 under.

Just as he did at last week's Dunhill Links, he denied compatriot Fisher, who was again second despite a fine 63.

Matt Wallace, two ahead overnight in Monza, finished two back after a 69.

Hatton, who became the first man to defend the Dunhill Links Championship when he won by three shots at St Andrews, surged into contention with four successive birdies from the 12th.

"I was fighting so hard to stay patient, I just can't believe I have won again," the man from Buckinghamshire said.

"I didn't see a leaderboard so I didn't know where the leaders were, but I holed some putts and it was an amazing feeling to see that one drop at the 18th."

Long-time leader Wallace falls away

Fisher fired a course-record 61 to finish runner-up at St Andrews and again fell short despite eight birdies on the final day, all of which came inside the first 14 holes.

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat also tied for second after an eventful final round of 65.

The 28-year-old world number 146, three off the lead overnight, birdied his first four holes and was one ahead playing the 16th, but duffed his chip into a bunker and made a double bogey.

He recovered his composure to fire his approach to five feet at the next and hole for a birdie.

Another bold shot into the heart of the final green set up the chance to reach 21 under but he missed the birdie putt and finished with a par for a 65.

Wallace, who won his maiden European title in Portugal in May, was two under for the day yet two off the lead playing the final par five, the 14th - but hit a wild drive down the right and made six.

The 27-year-old from Hertfordshire bounced back with a birdie on 17 after his exacting chip from beyond the green rattled the pin and dropped into the cup, but it was still only enough for fourth.

Australian Marcus Fraser, who fired a 62 in round two, had seven birdies in his first 11 holes and finished with a 65 to take fifth, which was enough to secure his playing rights for next season.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 53-year-old Spaniard, had seven birdies in a 65 to finish five behind in a share of 10th.