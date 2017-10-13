Graeme McDowell fires second 69 in Italian Open

Graeme McDowell watches his shot during the second round of the Italian Open

Graeme McDowell moved to four under at the Italian Open after a second 69 in a row in Monza.

The former US Open winner from Portrush, who has slipped to 141st in the world rankings, carded two birdies to go with 16 pars on Friday.

British Masters winner Paul Dunne is the best of the Irish contingent on six under after a 69.

Australia's Marcus Fraser and Englishman Matt Wallace topped the leaderboard on 13 under.

Shane Lowry is on the projected cut line of two under following a 71 while Padraig Harrington was one over after 12 holes.

It was a quiet second round from McDowell, with the birdies coming at the sixth and 11th.

McDowell enjoyed a return to form last week by finishing tied 15th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.