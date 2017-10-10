Tyrrell Hatton 'can achieve great things' says Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn

Tyrell Hatton is currently top of the European Ryder Cup qualification standings

Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn says Tyrrell Hatton can "achieve great things" after successfully defending his Dunhill Links Championship title.

Hatton missed the cut at all four majors this year, but won his second European Tour title by finishing three shots clear of Ross Fisher.

And the 25-year-old has risen to number 22 in the world rankings.

"He's a wonderful player and he's got a great attitude towards the game," Bjorn told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He's aggressive in his mind, he wants to achieve things and sometimes that might come across like people think that he's too aggressive, but that's what you want from your players.

"You want young players that want to get out there and be the best they can be."

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take place at Le Golf National in France from 28-30 September, with Bjorn picking four wildcard players alongside eight automatic qualifiers.

Hatton is currently heads the points table, although the qualifying period only began just over a month ago.

"Performances like this weekend are very special and for the very few," Bjorn said.

"He really has risen and become a player that has a very good chance of not just being there [at the Ryder Cup] in 12 months, but in general has a good chance of achieving great things."