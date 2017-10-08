Ladies French Open: Holly Clyburn fourth as Cristie Kerr wins first European title

Clyburn dropped only one shot on the final day

Ladies French Open final leaderboard -17 C Kerr (US); -13 Xi Yu Lin (Chn); -8 A Munoz (Sp); -7 H Clyburn (Eng), A V Dam (Ned) Selected others: -4 G Hall (Eng), F Johnson (Eng); -3 A Boulden (Wal)

Holly Clyburn of England carded a closing four-under 66 to claim a share of fourth at the Ladies French Open.

The 26-year-old world number 194 from Grimsby saved her best round until last, hitting five birdies to finish seven under at Golf de Chantaco.

American Cristie Kerr, the world number 14 who began the event with a 62, shot 69 to seal a four-shot win and a first European title with a 17 under total.

China's Lin Xiyu finished with a 64 to secure second spot.