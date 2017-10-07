Dunhill Links: Tyrrell Hatton five shots clear as Rory McIlroy just makes cut

Hatton has had 20 birdies in his three rounds so far this week

Dunhill Links Championship round three leaderboard -18 T Hatton (Eng); -13 G Bourdy (Fra); -11 P Dunne (Ire); -9 J Lagergren (Swe), B Ritthammer (Ger), A Levy (Fra), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), N Colsaerts (Bel); -8 V Dubuisson (Fra), R Rock (Eng), M Illonen (Fin), M Warren (Sco) Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Gallacher (Sco); -6 G McDowell (NI); -4 R McIlroy (NI) Missed cut: -3 P Harrington (Ire), J Donaldson (Wal); +1 E Els (SA); +3 L Westwood (Eng), T Bjorn (Den)

Defending champion Tyrell Hatton takes a five-shot into the final round of the Dunhill Links Championship after a bogey-free seven-under 65 on Saturday.

Having made a 65 at Carnoustie to tie the halfway lead, the world number 29's round at Kingsbarns put him 18 under.

Gregory Bourdy's 66 took him second but joint leader Tommy Fleetwood dropped to seven under after six bogeys in a 76.

Rory McIlroy, without a win in 2017, had been outside the cut mark but finished four under to make it by one.

"It was a bit of an up and down day but I'm glad I get to play one more round before I call it a season and get ready for next year," said Northern Ireland's world number six, who had eight birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys in his round.

After the players played a round each at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie over the first three days, the final round will be contested solely on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday.

More to follow.