Alfred Dunhill Links: Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton lead

Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth at the US Open in June

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -10 N Colsaerts (Bel); -9 P Dunne (Ire), M Siem (Ger); -8 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), D Drysdale (Sco), J Lagergren (Swe), B Ritthammer (Ger), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others:-4 L Donald (Eng), P Harrington (Ire), G McDowell (NI); E L Westwood (Eng), R McIlroy (NI)

England's Tommy Fleetwood shot a course-record 63 at Carnoustie to take a share of the lead after day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Fleetwood, who became a father for the first time last week, sits on 11 under with defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.

The pair lead by one shot from Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, while first-round co-leader Paul Dunne is in a tie for fourth at nine under.

Rory McIlroy's 71 leaves him 11 off the lead on level alongside Lee Westwood.

"It sounds good doesn't it?" said Southport's Fleetwood when asked how it felt to break the course record.

"You don't really think too much about it when you are playing.

"But then I holed that one on the last and they said it was a course record."

Fleetwood, 26, leads the Race to Dubai standings with just a handful of events remaining after a fine year that has seen him become one of the elite players in the game.

His historic round included a run of five successive birdies on the back nine while Hatton made five birdies in seven back-nine holes, also at Carnoustie.

Scotland's David Drysdale is three behind after carding a 67 at Kingsbarns while former Ryder Cup player Colsaerts shot a 67 on St Andrews Old, which is the third course to host the tournament.

World number six McIlroy appears unlikely to end his wait for a victory in 2017 in the Dunhill Links after firing a 71 that was totally overshadowed by Fleetwood, one of his playing partners.

In his final tournament of the season, McIlroy's 71 included a double bogey seven on the sixth.