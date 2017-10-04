BBC Sport - Dunhill Links: Rory McIlroy aims to finish on a high

McIlroy aims to finish season on a high

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is out to secure his first win of a disappointing 2017 as he completes the season at the Dunhill Links in Scotland.

The world number six from Northern Ireland reflected on a year hit by injury as he failed to add to his four major titles.

McIlroy discussed his ambitions for 2018 and beyond with targets including surpassing Nick Faldo as the greatest ever European player in the majors.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy aims to finish season on a high

  • From the section Golf
Video

Meet golf's new Tiger - not Woods but Williams

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

How the LA Rams went from worst to first

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals

Video

Week 4

Video

Girl with dwarfism 'dropped on head'

  • From the section News
Video

Tinkler starts strongly in World Championships

Video

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired