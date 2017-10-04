Rory McIlroy is out to secure his first win of a disappointing 2017 as he completes the season at the Dunhill Links in Scotland.

The world number six from Northern Ireland reflected on a year hit by injury as he failed to add to his four major titles.

McIlroy discussed his ambitions for 2018 and beyond with targets including surpassing Nick Faldo as the greatest ever European player in the majors.