Presidents Cup: United States win seventh successive title

Kevin Chappell got the half point required to retain the title

The United States have won a seventh successive Presidents Cup against the International team after securing the required points early in Sunday's play.

The Americans headed into the singles matches with a 14½-3½ lead and needing half a point to retain their title.

Kevin Chappell got the half against Marc Leishman and, after wins for Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger beat Si Woo Kim for the outright win.

The hosts were on target to beat their biggest victory of 21½-10½ in 2000.

There were eight matches still in play when Berger won 2&1 against South Korea's Kim to put the Americans into an unassailable lead.