British Masters: Paul Dunne shoots final-day 61 to beat Rory McIlroy

World number 192 Paul Dunne turned professional in 2015

British Masters -20 P Dunne (Ire) -17 R McIlroy (NI); -16 R Karlsson (Swe); -14 F Fritsch (Ger), D Lingmerth (Swe), G Storm (Eng); -13 S Lowry (Ire) Selected others:-12 T Hatton (Eng); -11 M Fitzpatrick, I Poulter (both Eng) -10 L Westwood (Eng); -8 C Wood (Eng) -3 D Willett (Eng)

Ireland's Paul Dunne shot a nine-under-par 61 on the final day of the British Masters to hold off Rory McIlroy and win his first European Tour title.

Dunne finished on 20 under par to win by three strokes from Northern Irishman McIlroy, who is on course for only the second winless season of his career.

Dunne, 24, carded seven birdies and an eagle in his final round in Newcastle.

World number six McIlroy shot 63 for his best round of the weekend to finish on 17 under at Close House.

