BBC Sport - New Zealand Women's Open: Players battle chaotic conditions

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf

Players were forced to continue playing as treacherous weather conditions caused chaos at the New Zealand Women's Open at Windross Farm.

Charley Hull column: Non-stop Solheim Cup and no to three-round majors

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Video

'13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism

Video

'Absolute screamer' gives Chorley victory

Video

Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win

Video

'I haven't actually retired yet!' England recall for Crouch?

Video

I trusted Fellaini since day one - Mourinho

Video

Super-sub helps GB win 'heroic' silver

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Chelsea gave everything - Conte

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs

Video

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired