Presidents Cup: US lead International team after opening round

Jordan Spieth (right) and Patrick Reed (left) were among the US victors in New Jersey

The United States took a 3.5-1.5 lead over the International team on the opening day of the Presidents Cup as they chase a seventh consecutive title.

The Americans won the first three of Thursday's five foursomes, before Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen beat Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3&1.

Jason Day and Marc Leishman then halved with Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner of the US team in the final match-up.

The tournament continues with five matches of fourballs on Friday.

In the opening match in New Jersey, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler beat Charl Schwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama 6&4.

America's world number one Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar added to that victory with a 1-up win over Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas, before Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth defeated Emiliano Grillo and Kim Si-woo 5&4.

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were all in attendance at the Liberty National Golf Club, the first time that three US presidents have attended the biennial matchplay tournament, which began in 1994.

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is an assistant to US captain Steve Stricker, along with Fred Couples, Davis Love and Jim Furyk.

Nick Price is captain of the International team, assisted by Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir.

Bill Clinton (left), George W Bush (centre) and Barrack Obama (right) were in attendance as play got under way on Thursday

Thursday's foursomes results

Justin Thomas/Rickie Fowler 6&4 US win Charl Schwartzel/Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar 1-UP US win Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas

Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth 5&4 US win Emiliano Grillo/Kim Si-woo

Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen 3&1 International win Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger

Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner halved Jason Day/Marc Leishman