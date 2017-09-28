British Masters: Rory McIlroy makes good start after spectator finds ball

Rory McIlroy retrieved his ball from the rough at the 17th

Rory McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 to lie three shots off the clubhouse leaders in the early stages of the British Masters at Close House.

The four-time major winner saved par on the 17th, his eighth hole, after a spectator found his ball in deep rough following a wild drive.

He then holed three birdies on the front nine to stay in contention.

Alvaro Quiros, Chris Hanson, Mikko Ilonen and Mikko Korhonen are the clubhouse leaders on six under par.

Playing alongside McIlroy, 2015 winner Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 66 to finish four under.

Defending champion Alex Noren was among the later starters alongside tournament host Lee Westwood and Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

McIlroy, who was a late entry into the event after failing to qualify for the Tour Championship, had four birdies and a bogey in what was a satisfactory start to his penultimate tournament of an injury-hampered season.

The former world number one will bring his 2017 schedule to an early end at week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Speaking about the 17th, McIlroy admitted he feared a repeat of the final round in this year's Open at Royal Birkdale, when a poor drive on the 15th resulted in a lost ball.

"I thought it was going to be the Open all over again," he said.

"I have hit a few destructive tee shots like that over the past few weeks just by going for it. I know that right miss is in there when I try to hit it hard.

"I was trying to get it to the front of the green and I was in two minds whether to hit it at that point or not because the guys in front were still on the green. I thought I'll just say sorry if it gets close to them."