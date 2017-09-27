BBC Sport - Postman caddie delivers for Masters Champion Sergio Garcia
Postman caddie delivers for Garcia
- From the section Golf
A golf fan who tweeted Masters champion Sergio Garcia for 206 days in a row in an attempt to become his caddie finally gets his dream job at the British Masters Pro-Am at Close House.
READ MORE: Garcia fan's tweets earn him caddie role
