BBC Sport - Postman caddie delivers for Masters Champion Sergio Garcia

A golf fan who tweeted Masters champion Sergio Garcia for 206 days in a row in an attempt to become his caddie finally gets his dream job at the British Masters Pro-Am at Close House.

