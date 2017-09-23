Portugal Masters: Marc Warren two shots behind leader

Marc Warren (right) had a one-under-par 70 in his third round

Portugal Masters -14 L Bjerregaard (Den); -13 G Coetzee (SA); -12 M Warren (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), N Bertasio (Ita); A Wu (China), C Paisley (Eng), T Detry (Bel), N Elvira (Sp), G Storm (Eng), J Luiten (Neth) Selected others: -10 S Lowry (Ire); -9 J Thomson (Eng); -8 R Knox (Sco), C Syme (Sco), M Armitage (Eng), C Syme (Sco), S Jamieson (Sco), P Harrington (Ire); -4 P Lawrie (Sco) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Marc Warren goes into the final round of the Portugal Masters two strokes behind leader Lucas Bjerregaard, of Denmark.

The 36-year-old had a third-round 70 to lie equal third on 12 under par with England's Eddie Pepperell and Italy's half-way leader, Nino Bartasio.

Connor Syme, in his first tournament since turning professional, had a three under par 68 to lie sixth off the lead.

Fellow Scots Russell Knox and Scott Jamieson are also tied for 20th.

Knox had a third-round 67 and Jamieson a 69 for an eight-under-par total at Victoria Clube de Golfe.

Leader Bjerregaard, who is one ahead of South Africa's George Coetzee after the Dane's third-round 68, is looking to claim a first individual European Tour title.

He partnered Thorbjorn Olesen as Denmark won the inaugural GolfSixes in May.

Warren's best finish so far this season was tied 14th last month at the Made In Denmark tournament, which was also his last competition win in 2014.