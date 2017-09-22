Tiger Woods: Former world number one feeling 'good and strong'

Tiger Woods has not won a tournament anywhere since 2013

Injury-hit Tiger Woods says he is hitting 60-yard shots but the 14-time major winner has no date in mind for a return to competitive action.

Woods is recovering from a fourth back operation in the last three years and has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

"I'm feeling good, strong and doing really well," the former world number one, 41, wrote on his website.

"I'm sleeping better because I don't have any nerve pain going down my leg."

The American has not won a tournament anywhere since 2013, while his title drought in major championships dates back to 2008.

However, he is building up his fitness after being cleared to resume short-game practice.

"About my most recent surgery, it's nice not to live in pain any more," added Woods, who will be an assistant captain for the United States in next week's Presidents Cup.

"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further - 60-yard shots. I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day.

"The latter is paying off. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have been dropping by my house for putting contests.

"I have my six-month back X-rays coming up. Once my surgeon takes a look, he'll give me the parameters of what I can do.

"I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time."

Woods said he will continue to "take it slowly" and is refusing to set a date for a return to competitive action.

"Playing wise, I'm not looking ahead yet because I don't know what kind of swing I'm going to use," he said.

"I just don't know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I'm going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly."

Last month Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel, but agreed to enter a rehabilitation programme that would see the charge dropped later this year.