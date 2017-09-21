Solheim Cup 2019: Catriona Matthew 'honoured' to captain Europe

Catriona Matthew made her Solheim Cup debut in 1998

Catriona Matthew said it will be "a great honour and a dream come true" after being named Europe captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The Scot, 48, was selected as the alternate - the reserve player - for last month's event in Iowa.

She replaced the injured Suzann Pettersen, winning three points from four matches in Europe's 16½-11½ loss.

The 2019 competition will be held at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, from 13-15 September.

"Since my first appearance in 1998, I have always loved playing in the Solheim Cup," said Matthew.

"It's always such an incredible atmosphere and over the years that I've played, I've enjoyed it more and more."

Only two players - Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam - have won more than Matthews' 22 Solheim Cup points. She has won 18 matches, the joint third highest tally in the competition's history.

Sorenstam, who captained the side this year, said she was "very happy" with Matthews' appointment.

"She helped us a lot over the past year as a vice-captain, but then stepped in and won us three points as a player. Catriona is very well respected by the players, so she is a natural choice."

Matthew the ideal choice - analysis

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter

Matthew is the ideal choice to lead Europe's quest to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019 - not just for her Scottish roots, which will resonate with the home crowds, but because there are few more respected figures in the women's game.

As a late replacement for the injured Suzann Pettersen last month, she played superbly to gain three points in a losing cause in Des Moines.

Matthew has the experience of nine Solheim Cups and was involved in the build-up to the most recent one as an intended assistant to Annika Sorenstam.

The North Berwick pro is more than qualified for the role and is likely to lead a team containing plenty of British talent, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodie Ewart-Shadoff, Mel Reid and Bronte Law.

The initial concern for her captaincy is the uncertain future of the Ladies European Tour, which has been struggling to maintain a sustainable schedule.