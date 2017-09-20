BBC Sport - Paul Lawrie proud of Carnoustie Open win
Lawrie proud of Carnoustie Open win
- From the section Golf
Paul Lawrie recalls the way his hopes of victory rose during the final round of his 1999 Open win as tickets go on sale for the event's 2018 return to Carnoustie.
The Scot came from 10 shots behind to famously defeat Frenchman Jean van de Velde after a play-off.
