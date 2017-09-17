BMW Championship: Marc Leishman wins, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler second

Victory sees Marc Leishman jump three places to fourth in the Tour standings

BMW Championship, final-round leaderboard -23 M Leishman (Aus); -18 J Rose (Eng), R Fowler (US); -16 J Day (Aus); -15 M Kuchar (US), J Rahm (Spa); -13 T Finau, J Speith (both US) Selected others: -11 S Garcia (Spa); -10 P Mickelson (US); -8 P Casey (Eng); -7 I Poulter (Eng); -6 M Laird (Sco); -2 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Australian Marc Leishman saw off a late charge from England's Justin Rose to win the BMW Championship by five shots.

Leishman's lead was twice cut to two shots by Rose, before he eventually finished 23 under, five clear of the Englishman and American Rickie Fowler.

Rose shot a six-under 65 but a 67 from Leishman was enough to secure his third US PGA Tour title in the penultimate leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Leishman and Rose both secured spots in the season-ending Tour Championship.

But defending champion Rory McIlroy's faint FedEx Cup hopes, which rested on a top-four spot, are over.

The Northern Irishman finished 21 shots behind Leishman after a level-par round of 71 and slides from 51st to 58th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Only the top 30 qualify for the finale which starts at East Lake, Georgia, on Thursday.

McIlroy won a three-way play-off at last year's Tour Championship to take home $10m (£7.7m) in prize money.

Rose's performance sees him rise nine places to eighth.

The four players who moved into the top 30 this week included Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who jumped from 34th to 25th in the standings with a tie for 12th.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson came up just short in his bid to book a Tour Championship berth, finishing 34th in the standings.

How does the FedEx Cup work?