Evian Championship: Anna Nordqvist wins at first play-off hole

Anna Nordqvist had four birdies on the final day at Evian-les-Bains

Evian Championship final leaderboard -9 A Nordqvist (Swe), B Altomare (US) (Nordqvist won at first play-off hole); -8 L Ko (NZ), K Kirk (Aus), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -7 Kim Sei-young (Kor), S Feng (Chn); -6 J Song (US); -5 Lee Mi-hyang (Kor) Selected others: -4 G Hall (Eng), Kim In-kyung (Kor); +1 B Law (Eng), C Hull (Eng); +2 Ryu So-yeon (Kor); +3 L Thompson (US); +6 M Reid (Eng)

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist claimed the first women's major title by a European since 2009 with a play-off victory at the Evian Championship in France.

The 30-year-old world number 13, five strokes behind overnight, carded two eagles in a six-under 66 to finish nine under with American Brittany Altomare.

In torrential rain, Nordqvist won at the first extra hole with a bogey five.

The event was reduced to 54 holes after Thursday's opening round was abandoned because of high winds and heavy rain.

After a hailstorm left puddles on the 18th green which had to be cleared by the greenkeepers for the sudden-death play-off, both players were off the green in three shots at the par four.

Nordqvist was much closer with her chip and holed from four feet to record her second major title, following her LPGA Championship eight years ago.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, whose former world number one sister Ariya won last year's British Open, was one shot ahead going into the final round.

The pair would have made LPGA Tour history by becoming the first sisters to win a major, but 23-year-old Moriya drove out of bounds at the 13th and then dropped a shot at the final hole in a level-par round of 72 to finish one behind the leaders.

England's Georgia Hall was the highest placed Briton, mixing three birdies with four bogeys in a 72 to end four under par in a share of 11th.

English number one Charley Hull had three successive birdies in an eventful 70 that left her joint 33rd on one over par for the tournament.

World number one Ryu So-yeon of South Korea was one shot further back in a tie for 40th after a 70 on the final day.