Evian Championship: Moriya Jutanugarn leads by one going into final round

Moriya Jutanugarn in second-round action at the Evian Resort Golf Club

The Evian Championship second-round leaderboard -9 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -8 A Uehara (Jpn); -7 K Kirk (Aus); -6 L Ko (NZ), IK Kim (Kor), S Park (Kor); -5 J Song (US), A Stanford (US), S Feng (Chn), G Hall (Eng) Selected others:-3 B Law (Eng); level L Thompson (US); +1 M Reid (Eng); +2 C Hull (Eng), S Ryu (Kor) Missed cut: +5 F Parker (Eng), L Davies (Eng); +7 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +8 C Matthew (Sco)

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn will take a one-shot lead into the third and final round of the season's last women's major, the Evian Championship.

The 23-year-old world number 32 carded five birdies in a three-under-par 68 to reach nine under in total.

England's Georgia Hall is tied for seventh at five under after birdies at 16 and 17 en route a round of 69.

The event was reduced to 54 holes after Thursday's opening round was abandoned because of high winds and heavy rain.

Japan's Ayako Uehara is in sole possession of second place after four birdies in five holes during her five-under 66.

British Open champion Kim In-kyung shares fourth with former world number one Lydia Ko and US Open winner Park Sung-hyun, three shots off the pace.

England Bronte Law is in a tie for 15th after her three-under-par 69 sees her six shots behind the lead on three under going into the final round.

Compatriot Charley Hull and Korean world number one Ryu So-yeon are in a group 11 shots back at two over.

Hull, 21, seeking her first major title, was four over after round one but birdied four of the first seven holes on day two before dropping two shots on the back nine.

Ryu, who reached the top of the rankings in June, mixed four birdies with two bogies, having, like Hull, been four over after round one.

Jutanugarn's sister Ariya, the former world number one, had two double bogeys and finished a distant nine over, missing the cut for the second major in succession.

Four-time major winner Laura Davies, the 53-year-old now ranked 402, opened with 69 but carded a quadruple bogey in a 78 in round two to finish five over.