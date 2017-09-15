Evian Championship: Sung Hyun Park leads after first round

Park's caddie is Northern Ireland's Dave Jones

Evian Championship, first round (of three) -8 S Park (Kor); -6 M Jutanugarn (Tha); -5 K Kirk (Aus), A Nordvist (Swe); -4 J Korda (US), I Kim (Kor), M Alex (US) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng); -1 M Reid (Eng), B Law (Eng); +1 F Parker (Eng), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) ;+4 C Hull (Eng); +7 C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park made the early pace with an eight-under 63 in the first of three rounds at a shortened Evian Championship.

The world number three was six over par after nine holes when Thursday's first round was cancelled because of high wind and heavy rain.

But the 24-year-old made the most of her reprieve, ending Friday two shots clear of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.

England's Georgia Hall was tied for eighth on three under.

American Jessica Korda and world number one Ryu So-yeon had shared the early lead on two under on Thursday before play was abandoned and their scores wiped.

Korda is four under in a share of fifth, while South Korean Ryu is well off the pace set by her compatriot at one under.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't surprised," Park told Golf Digest about the decision to scrap play on Thursday.

Korda's deadpan reaction to the news of Thursday's scrapped round on social media

"But I just wanted to focus on my game today and go on."

Korda, who had tweeted her disappointment at losing her lead to the conditions on Thursday, said she managed to re-focus.

"It sucked because I was playing so well yesterday, and some people weren't playing so well yesterday that are playing well today, and there's nothing I can do about that," she told Golf Digest.

"I just need to concentrate on myself. I was annoyed until about 21:00 last night, and then I was like, all right, screw it; when I wake up, it's a new day."