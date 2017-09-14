BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy's FedEx Cup defence hit as Marc Leishman leads

McIlroy dropped six shots to card a round of one over

BMW Championship (US unless stated) -9: Leishman (Aus); -7: Day (Aus), Hoffman, Lovemark; -6: Fowler, Bradley, Spieth, Finau, Cabrera-Bello (Spa) Selected others: -5: Mickelson; -4: Rose -3: Garcia (Spa); -2: Poulter (Eng), Casey (Eng); level: D Johnson; +1: McIlroy (NI)

Rory McIlroy's defence of his FedEx Cup title was damaged by a one over par round as Marc Leishman shot nine under in round one of the BMW Championship.

McIlroy is 51st in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to be in the top 30 to reach next week's Tour Championship, where the winner gets a $10m bonus.

But six dropped shots led to a round of 72 at Illinois' Conway Farms Golf Club.

Australia's Leishman hit 10 birdies to lead compatriot Jason Day and American Charley Hoffman by two shots.

Classy Leishman continues fine form

Marc Leishman won his second PGA Tour title in March

Leishman dropped just one shot and looked in fine touch all day, hitting 79% of fairways and 89% of greens. He was five under after his opening nine holes and picked up four more birdies on a bogey-free back nine.

It was a continuation of fine form this year which has seen him win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and make the cut in all four majors. As the season draws to a close, the 33-year-old has six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

That form sees him seventh in the FedEx Cup rankings prior to this week's event, where players seek points to make it to the final Tour event of the season, next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Rickie Fowler set a personal landmark in the BMW Championship's first round

McIlroy won the Tour Championship last year to scoop the lucrative FedEx Cup bonus but he has work to do over the final three rounds at Conway Farms if he is to qualify.

Only nine players - including Scotland's Martin Laird - finished on a mark worse than one over. Though McIlroy drove the ball an average of 330 yards, he found the fairway just 50% of the time off the tee.

World number two Jordan Spieth leads the FedEx Cup rankings and is just three shots behind Leishman on six under, the same mark as Rickie Fowler who carded six birdies in a row from holes 12 to 17. It was the longest birdie streak in the 28-year-old's career.

England's Justin Rose is the best placed Briton on four under, with compatriots Paul Casey and Ian Poulter two shots worse off.

World number one Dustin Johnson's round was turbulent and contained an eagle, three birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.

Johnson won the first of the FedEx Cup play-off events - the Northern Trust - and sits third in the standings overall.

How does the FedEx Cup work?