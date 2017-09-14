Jack Singh Brar: Walker Cup golfer sets sights on securing European Tour card

The Walker Cup was Jack Singh Brar's last competition as an amateur

Walker Cup golfer Jack Singh Brar says his attention has now turned to getting his European Tour card after turning professional.

The 20-year-old from Hampshire performed well individually despite being part of Great Britain & Ireland's 19-7 Walker Cup defeat.

Singh Brar hopes he can use his appearance at the Los Angeles Country Club as a springboard.

"It felt like the pinnacle of my amateur career," he told BBC Sport.

"There's no reason to wait now," he told BBC Radio Solent. "I might as well push off and hopefully I can get a few starts off the back of the Walker Cup and go from there."

Singh Brar, who appeared alongside fellow Hampshire amateurs Scott Gregory and Harry Ellis in the Walker Cup, won two foursomes alongside Gregory and won one of his two singles matches across the weekend.

He has signed with a management company and plans to start entering events in a bid to secure his card.

"I'll have to focus on the starts I do get as you can't go heading into qualifying school putting all the pressure on yourself," he said.

"I'll treat qualifying school as a bonus and if I do get the Tour card on the back of it, then great. If not, I'll still have starts in a number of other tournaments."