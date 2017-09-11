Walker Cup 2017: United States thrash Great Britain & Ireland 19-7

Dejected looking GB players at the closing ceremony of the Walker Cup
The United States won back amateur golf's Walker Cup by thrashing Great Britain and Ireland 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The match was tied at 2-2 after Saturday's morning foursomes, but the home side dominated that afternoon's singles to open an 8-4 lead.

They then won Sunday's foursomes 3-1 and the final singles matches 8-2 to secure a comfortable victory.

The US regained a trophy they lost at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015.

Welshman David Boote was the only British player to win a singles match on Sunday, while Robert MacIntyre and Scott Gregory both halved their matches.

Home teams have won 11 of the past 13 Walker Cups, with GB's last win in America in 2001.

