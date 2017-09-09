European Masters: Scott Hend leads Matt Fitzpatrick as round three suspended

Hend's caddie is his wife Leanne

European Masters third-round leaderboard -11: Hend* (Aus); -9: Fichardt* (SA), Fitzpatrick* (Eng), Zanotti* (Par); -8: Fraser (Aus), Jaidee* (Tha), Sterne* (SA), Bermester (SA), Bjork* (Swe), Bjerregaard (Den); Selected others:-7: Hatton (Eng), Stewart (Sco); -6: S Gallacher (Sco), Drysdale (Sco); -5: Noren (Swe), Slattery (Eng); +1: Donald (Eng), Westwood (Eng), Ramsay (Sco) *Denotes yet to complete third round

Australia's Scott Hend extended his lead at the European Masters but was unable to finish his third round on a fog-affected day in Switzerland.

Hend held a one-shot lead overnight but a birdie on 13 took him to 11 under, stretching his advantage by a stroke just before play ended for the day.

Over two hours of play were lost at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Matt Fitzpatrick reached the 15th hole on nine under, the same mark as Fabrizio Zanotti and Darren Fichardt.

The three are among 12 players with holes to complete and round three will resume at 07:00 BST on Sunday, with round four scheduled to start at 08:55 in a three-ball format.

South Africa's Fichardt started the day with three straight bogeys and was three over for his round, which was halted on the 13th hole.

Paraguay's Zanotti also only reached the 13th but his four birdies on the day were cancelled out by double bogeys on 10 and 12, leaving him level for his round.

Fitzpatrick has won on the European Tour on three occasions but has not picked up a win this year. The Englishman, 22, arrowed his ball to within six feet on the ninth to set up a third birdie of the day and when play ended he was one under for the round with three holes to complete.

Hend battled in the testing conditions and despite being two over on the day, his nearest rivals' rounds meant his lead lengthened.

The world number 98 produced one of the shots of the day when behind a line of trees hugging the ninth fairway, clipping a low approach close to save par.