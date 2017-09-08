European Masters: Scott Hend leads at halfway stage on 13 under par

Hend lost last year's European Masters in a play-off

European Masters second-round leaderboard -13 Hend (Aus); -12 Fichardt (SA); -9 Jaidee (Tha), Zanotti (Par), Sinnott (Aus); -8 Fox (NZ), Suri (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -7 Gallacher (Sco); -6 Drysdale (Sco); -5 Hatton (Eng); -4 Ramsay (Sco); -3 Jimenez (Spa); -2 Westwood (Eng); -1 Donald (Eng); +2 Fleetwood (Eng); +8 Willett

Australia's Scott Hend carded a seven-under-par 63 to take a one-shot halfway lead at the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.

Hend, who had been tied for the overnight lead with Tyrrell Hatton and Miguel Angel Jimenez, had an eagle and five birdies in his second round.

South Africa's Darren Fichardt matched Hend's 63 to sit in second place.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is eight under, but compatriots Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett missed the cut.

Hatton's one-over-par 71 left him five under, while Jimenez finished three over for the day to fall 10 shots off the lead.

England's Lee Westwood, who is playing in his 500th European Tour event, is on two under.

Former Masters champion Willett was well outside the cut line of par, finishing on eight over, while Fleetwood was two over.

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher is on seven under, with compatriot David Drysdale a shot back.

"It would be nice to putt a little bit better but when you walk off with 63 it's fantastic," Hend, who lost last year's tournament on a play-off, told Sky Sports.