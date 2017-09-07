European Masters: Tyrrell Hatton, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott Hend tied for lead

Tyrrell Hatton has fallen from a career high 14th in the world to 30th

European Masters first-round leaderboard -6 Hatton (Eng), Jimenez (Spa), Hend (Aus); -5 Stewart (Sco), Drysdale (Sco), Sinnott (Aus), Fichardt (SA), Fox (NZ), Jaidee (Tha); -4 Im (US), Zanotti (Par), Da Silva (Brz), Pigem (Spa), Crocker (US) Selected others:-3 Fitzpatrick (Eng); -2 Gallacher (Sco), Armitage (Eng). Donald (Eng); -1 Dunne (Ire), Morrison (Eng), Shinkwin (Eng); +1 Westwood (Eng); +2 Donaldson (Wal), Fleetwood (Eng); +6 D Willett (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Tyrrell Hatton, Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez and Australian Scott Hend are tied for the lead after the first round of the European Masters after they carded six-under-par 64s.

Scottish duo Duncan Stewart and David Drysdale are part of a six-strong group on five under at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is on three under, while compatriot Lee Westwood, who is playing in his 500th European Tour event, is in 82nd place at one over par.

Hatton, who has not made a cut since the BMW PGA Championship in May, scored an eagle on the 12th and added five birdies and a bogey on his way to a round of 64.

"It was a difficult summer so very happy with today's round and hopefully I can post a few more good numbers this week," said the 25-year-old, who has slipped from a career high of 14th in the world rankings to 30th.

Jimenez, 53, is aiming to break his own record as the oldest European Tour winner.

The Spaniard, who won the Open de Espana in 2014 at the age of 50 years and 133 days, carded seven birdies and a bogey in the opening round.

Hend lost the 2016 tournament to Alex Noren on a play-off, with the Swede carding a level-par round on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Hend shot seven birdies and a single bogey in his round.

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was forced to withdraw after 15 holes due to an ongoing foot injury.