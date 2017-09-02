Dell Championship: Rory McIlroy misses cut as Jon Rahm leads in Boston

McIlroy had six bogeys and two double bogeys over his two rounds

Dell Championship second-round leaderboard -9 J Rahm (Sp); -7 A Hadwin (Can), P Casey (Eng), K Stanley (US), K Streelman (US); -6 G Murray (US), P Mickelson (US), B DeChambeau (US), M Leishman (Aus) Selected others: -5 J Rose (Eng), J Spieth (US); -4 D Johnson (US), J Thomas (US); -2 S Garcia (Spa); -1 H Matsuyama (Jpn); +2 R Knox (Sco), I Poulter (Eng), J Day (Aus); +4 R McIlroy (NI)

Defending champion Rory McIlroy missed the cut by a single shot at the Dell Championship in Boston.

The 28-year-old world number four from Northern Ireland, without a win in 2017, had four bogeys and a double bogey in a 74 for a four over total.

Spaniard Jon Rahm birdied five of his final eight holes in a 66 and leads by two strokes at nine under.

First-round leader Dustin Johnson, the world number one, had two double bogeys in a 72 and is five shots adrift.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one behind Johnson after the opening round, made only one birdie in a two-over-par 73 that left him at two under for the tournament.

Open champion Jordan Spieth had seven birdies in a 65 and is in a share of 10th place only four shots back.

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

American Kyle Stanley, the world number 58, was within a shot of Rahm's lead but three-putted his final hole and shares second spot with Englishman Paul Casey - who had eight birdies in a 65 - Canada's Adam Hadwin and American Kevin Streelman.

There were two holes in one in as many minutes during round two, Grayson Murray at the eighth and Lucas Glover at the 16th.

Murray is six under and his ace came during a stretch of six holes that also contained three birdies, a double bogey and a bogey.

The top 70 after Monday's final round advance to the penultimate event in this year's FedEx Cup series, the BMW Championship, be played at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Illinois from 14-17 September.