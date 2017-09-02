Czech Masters: England's Lee Slattery leads in Prague

Lee Slattery took the lead on day three of the Czech Masters as his wife was eight days overdue with the couple's second child

Czech Masters third-round leaderboard -12 L Slattery (Eng); -10 H Porteous (Rsa); -8 P Widegren (Swe); -7 C Hanson (Eng), J Thomson (Eng) Selected others: -6 C Shinkwin (Eng)

England's Lee Slattery will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the Czech Masters.

Slattery carded a third-round 67 at Albatross Golf Resort to finish 12 under par, with South Africa's Haydn Porteous his nearest challenger on 10 under after a matching 67.

Sweden's Pontus Widegren is two shots further back on eight under.

Halfway leader Chris Hanson is a further stroke adrift alongside fellow Englishman Jonathan Thomson.

Hanson had led an English one-two-three after the completion of the delayed second round, the 32-year-old playing 17 holes in five under par to add a 66 to his opening 68.

That gave him a three-shot lead over Slattery, and birdies on the first two holes of round three quickly took Hanson four shots clear.

However, driving into a hazard on the sixth cost Hanson a double bogey and when he dropped another shot on the eighth, Slattery took full advantage with birdies on the seventh and ninth to move into the lead.