Dustin Johnson builds one-shot Boston lead after first round

Johnson had five birdies and an eagle in his five under total

Dell Championship first-round leaderboard -5 D Johnson (US); -4 K Stanley (US), M Leishman (Aus), S Garcia (Sp), J Rahm (Sp); -3 K Na (US), L List (US), B Harman (US), J Dufner (US), J Blixt (Swe), G Murray (US) Selected others: -2 P Mickelson (US), R Fowler (US); -1 P Casey (Eng); level A Scott (Aus), J Thomas (US), I Poulter (Eng); +1 J Spieth (US), R Knox (Sco), R McIlroy (NI), H Matsuyama (Jpn); +3 M Laird (Sco), B Koepka (US); +4 J Day (Aus)

World number one Dustin Johnson carded a five-under 66 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Dell Championship at TPC Boston.

The 33-year-old, who beat Jordan Spieth in a play-off to win last week's Northern Trust Open, is seeking his fifth title of the season.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia shares second after six birdies in his 67.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, without a victory this year, took three putts from three feet in a 72.

The tournament is the second of the four FedEx Cup events, with the top 70 after Monday's final round progressing to Lake Forest in Illinois next week.

Starting at the 10th, Johnson holed from 35 feet for birdie on his opening hole, the first of his five birdies, and hit a seven-iron approach from 220 yards to four feet to set up an eagle on the par-five ninth.

Playing partners Spieth and Justin Thomas, Open and US PGA champions respectively, were much further down the leaderboard.

Spieth was three over par for his first seven holes before finishing with a 72, while Thomas had 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey in a level par round.