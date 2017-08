Shinkwin leads James Heath, Dylan Frittelli and Pontus Widegren after the first round

England's Callum Shinkwin is leading the D+D Real Czech Masters, the first qualifying event for next year's Ryder Cup.

The world number 159 carded an opening 66 after he putted eight birdies and two bogeys at Albatross Golf Resort.

Shinkwin has not played competitively since July's play-off defeat against Rafa Cabrera Bello in the Scottish Open.

He leads fellow Brit James Heath - one of three players one off the lead.