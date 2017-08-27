Rory McIlroy unable to mount final-day charge at Northern Trust Open in New York

FedEx Cup holder Rory McIlroy is 44rd in this year's standings

Rory McIlroy was unable to move up the field on the final day of the Northern Trust Open as a two-over-par 72 left him sharing 34th place on two over par.

As the leaders started their back nine, McIlroy was projected to remain in the 44th spot in the FedEx Cup rankings that he had started the week.

World number four McIlroy's round included four bogeys and two birdies.

FedEx Cup champion McIlroy is entered for this week's Dell Technologies Championship, where he is the holder.

The BMW Championship takes place in Illinois a fortnight later and McIlroy will have to be in the top 30 after the standings to qualify for the concluding Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He won the second play-offs event in 2016 before clinching a £7.8m bonus as he topped the FedEx Cup standings after triumphing at the Tour Championship.